Feb 22 Air Canada's about 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents have rejected a tentative labor agreement with the country's biggest airline, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

Some 65.6 percent of the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) who took part in the ballot voted against the agreement, union spokesman Bill Trbovich said.

At the same time, 78 percent voted in favor of giving union negotiators a mandate to strike, Trbovich said. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)