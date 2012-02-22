MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16
DUBAI, Feb 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Air Canada's about 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents have rejected a tentative labor agreement with the country's biggest airline, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.
Some 65.6 percent of the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) who took part in the ballot voted against the agreement, union spokesman Bill Trbovich said.
At the same time, 78 percent voted in favor of giving union negotiators a mandate to strike, Trbovich said. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)
SEATTLE/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co handily defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as almost three-quarters of workers at the plant who voted rejected union representation.
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho