* Machinists follow pilots' union in challenging bill
* Bill prevents strike, lockout at airline
TORONTO, April 2 The union representing 8,300
Air Canada machinists said on Monday it will take the
Canadian government to court over a law preventing a strike or
lockout at the airline, on the grounds that the law is
unconstitutional.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers (IAMAW), which represents mechanics, baggage handlers
and cargo agents at Canada's biggest airline, said the recently
passed bill violates freedom of association, a fundamental right
under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"Removing free collective bargaining and the right to strike
from workers in the federal sector will poison labor relations
between our members and Air Canada for years to come," said
IAMAW Canada vice president Dave Ritchie in a statement.
"The government did not allow the free collective bargaining
process to run its course."
The government bill, passed March 15, prevents Air Canada
locking out machinists and its pilots union, and it stops the
two unions from striking. The legislation also sends contract
disputes between the airline and the two unions to binding
arbitration.
The union representing Air Canada's pilots has already
launched a similar court challenge to the legislation.
Despite the bill, ground workers staged short-lived wildcat
strikes on March 23 that disrupted dozens of Air Canada flights
and created chaos at airports in Toronto and Montreal.
The walkouts were triggered when the airline suspended three
workers at Toronto's Pearson International Airport for allegedly
clapping derisively at Canada's labor minister as she walked
through the airport.
Unions are also angry that while the legislation was passing
through Parliament, the government averted work stoppages by
asking a federal tribunal to determine if the airline is an
essential service. No labor action can be undertaken while the
board is deliberating.
At that time, Air Canada was prepared to lock out its 3,000
pilots at the same time that the machinists' union was poised to
strike. Either work stoppage would have grounded the airline
during the busy March Break travel period, when many schools
across Canada are closed.
Air Canada faces further pressure after its aircraft repair
spin-off, Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, shut down March 20,
laying off 2,600 workers.
Unions and opposition members of Parliament are pressing
Ottawa to force Air Canada to maintain the aircraft overhaul
facilities that were shut down. They say the bankruptcy puts Air
Canada afoul of a law that requires it to keep fleet service
stations open in three Canadian cities.
(Reporting By Susan Taylor; additional reporting by Nicole
Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)