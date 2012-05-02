UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
* Arbitrators set for disputes with pilots, machinists
* Unions are challenging constitutionality of federal law
TORONTO May 2 The Canadian government said on Wednesday it has appointed two arbitrators in a bid to resolve drawn-out labor contract disputes between Air Canada and its pilots and machinists unions.
The country's No. 1 airline has seen its profits hurt over the past year by rising fuel costs and a steady stream of feuds with its unions.
Air Canada was able to avoid strikes by both the pilots' and machinists' unions earlier this year after the government passed a law that prevented the two unions from striking and Air Canada from locking union members out. The legislation also sent the contract disputes to binding arbitration.
Both unions have challenged the law as unconstitutional, but have agreed to participate in the binding arbitration process.
The government has appointed Douglas Stanley as arbitrator in the dispute between Air Canada and the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA). It named Michel Picher as arbitrator to help resolve the dispute between Air Canada and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW).
IAMAW, which represents 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents, is the airline's largest union. A tentative deal between the two sides was rejected by workers in February. (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* BHP customer "not too worried" over strike given ample stocks