TORONTO, March 8 Air Canada pilots will vote on the carrier's latest contract offer, but the Air Canada Pilots Association said on Thursday that it is recommending they reject that offer.

The country's largest carrier said earlier that it will lock out its 3,000 unionized pilots effective 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT) on Monday March 12 unless a contract agreement is reached beforehand. (Reporting By Susan Taylor Editing by Peter Galloway)