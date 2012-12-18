* WestJet went on lobbying blitz in November
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Dec 18 WestJet Airlines Ltd is
concerned about special treatment for its main competitor, Air
Canada, which is seeking leniency over a gaping pension
fund deficit, and records show that WestJet launched a concerted
lobbying campaign with the federal government over pensions.
Executives from WestJet, the country's second-largest
airline, held a series of meetings on pension issues on Nov.
20-21 with four members of cabinet, including Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty, who is in charge of the Air Canada pension file.
WestJet executives also met with numerous senior officials as
well as lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party.
The meetings and the topic of pensions are recorded in the
federal Register of Lobbyists.
Flaherty is considering a request filed by Air Canada for a
10-year extension to the cap on special payments it must make to
reduce the deficit in its defined-benefit pension funds, which
reached C$4.2 billion ($4.3 billion) at the start of 2012.
"We won't comment on the specifics of individual meetings
like these," WestJet spokesman Robert Palmer told Reuters. "But
at a general level, we are concerned about the impact on the
state of competition caused by Air Canada repeatedly asking the
federal government for special assistance, especially at a time
when they are expanding their fleet, buying new aircraft and
have billions of dollars on the balance sheet."
In 2009, Air Canada won agreement from the government for a
moratorium on making special pension deficit payments through
2010. After that, Ottawa agreed to a cap on such payments that
would rise from C$150 million in 2011 to C$225 million in 2013.
Air Canada Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu wrote Flaherty on
April 26 to ask for a cap of C$150 million a year in special
payments from 2014 through 2023.
The airline has won the reluctant support of its unions for
the plan, as well as the backing of its retirees, which Flaherty
had said was a prerequisite for him to consider an extension.
Air Canada was hoping for a decision by Flaherty this year.
A decline in interest rates used to calculate solvency gaps
in the plans has badly hurt Air Canada, as with other employers
with defined-benefit pension plans.
A reduction in the discount rate to 3.3 percent from 4.5
percent resulted in an approximate doubling of Air Canada's
pension gap to C$4.2 billion last year.
It was not clear whether WestJet was lobbying against any
extension of Air Canada's pension cap, or seeking a higher cap,
or pushing for other changes. Flaherty's office declined to say
whether he was moved by WestJet's representations.
"We cannot comment on the specifics of individual companies.
We also do not speculate about possible policy actions or
discuss what might be under consideration," Flaherty press
secretary Kathleen Perchaluk said.
WestJet has been able to compete successfully with Air
Canada as a no-frills carrier largely because it has a cost
structure about one-third lower that Air Canada's, though the
spread between the two has shrunk as the result of aggressive
measures by Air Canada.
In its representations to the government, WestJet met
Transport Minister Denis Lebel, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt and
Citizenship and Immigration Minister Jason Kenney, who is the
senior minister for Alberta, where WestJet is based.
WestJet also talked pensions with the most senior bureaucrat
in the government: Privy Council Office Clerk Wayne Wouters,
Deputy Finance Minister Michael Horgan and Assistant Deputy
Finance Minister Jeremy Rudin, the point man on pensions.
Unlike Air Canada, WestJet does not have a defined-benefit
pension plan. It offers an employee share purchase plan, and
matches employee purchases of shares 1:1.
Air Canada's legacy as a national carrier once owned by the
government has worked for and against the airline. The
government is unlikely to allow it go under, but its past means
it is saddled by decades of regulations, crippling labor
agreements and pension obligations.
The airline has worked hard to whittle back the costs, and
on Tuesday it was unveiling a new low-cost leisure carrier,
Rouge, intended to attract budget vacationers.