Sept 28 U.S. cargo airline Southern Air Inc
filed for bankruptcy protection early on Friday,
citing cutbacks in defense budget and U.S. troop reduction in
Afghanistan.
The filing comes as Washington's self-imposed year-end
deadline approaches to agree on a plan to shrink the federal
budget or trigger $600 billion in spending cuts and higher
taxes.
The Pentagon early this year outlined a 2013 budget plan to
reduce spending by $487 billion over the next
decade.
Governmental services accounted for about 44 percent of the
company's revenue for the year ended July 31.
In January, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the
United States intends to end combat operations in Afghanistan
before the end of 2013.
Southern Air posted a revenue of about $428.2 million and a
net loss of $159.8 million for the year ended July 31. The
company had assets of about $206.9 million and liabilities of
about $486.5 million as of that date.
The Connecticut-based company, which operates a fleet of 11
Boeing Co aircraft, has about 611 full-time employees,
according to its Chapter 11 petition.
Global Aviation Holdings Inc, the largest commercial
provider of chartered flights for the U.S. military, in February
filed for Chapter 11 protection due to U.S. pullout from Iraq
and defense spending cuts.
Southern Air, which was started in 1947, is majority owned
by private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners II L.P.
The company's lender group will provide a $25 million
debtor-in-possession f acility, S outhern Air s aid in a statement.
Parent Southern Air Holdings and several other entities were
also part of Friday's Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filling.
The case is In Re: Southern Air Inc, Case No. 12-12690, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
