HONG KONG Nov 20 Hong Kong International
Airport (HKIA), the world's busiest air cargo hub, posted on
Sunday a seventh-straight monthly decrease in air cargo volume
in October, tracking a global trend with trade declining in the
United States and Europe.
Air cargo volume totalled 342,000 tonnes, dipping 8.2
percent in October year on year, but the airport handled 4.6
million passenger trips, or a 5.9 percent increase, and recorded
5 percent more aircraft movements.
"While HKIA's cargo performance is consistent with the
worldwide negative growth trend, I'm pleased to see passenger
volume and aircraft movements continue to rise," Stanley Hui,
HKIA's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
In the first 10 months of 2011, the Hong Kong airport moved
3.3 million tonnes, down 4.4 percent over the same period last
year. On a rolling 12-month basis, cargo volume totalled 4
million tonnes, a decrease of 2.3 percent.
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest
cargo carrier, last week posted October cargo volumes that
dipped 17.5 percent on the year due to continued weak demand in
Hong Kong and China.
As Hong Kong's dominant airline, its cargo flow is a good
indicator of export growth in Hong Kong and China, which posted
on Nov. 16 its most sluggish expansion in eight
months.
But Cathay Pacific expects its cargo volume will return to
growth in 2012 as it adds new services. Capacity is seen growing
15 to 18 percent next year, its cargo director said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)