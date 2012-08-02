BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Aircraft leasing company Aircastle Ltd posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as acquisitions helped its lease-rental revenue.
Aircastle, which acquires and leases commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines, said second-quarter revenue rose almost 16 percent to $172.2 million. Lease rental revenue climbed 7 percent to $153.6 million.
Net income fell to $16.3 million, or 23 cents a share, from $23.3 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 36 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 27 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $161.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at $11.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.