NEW DELHI Jan 6 India's Supreme Court on Friday halted mobile phone carrier Aircel from selling its airwaves over an ongoing case of alleged corruption, potentially delaying a proposed deal with rival Reliance Communications.

The court asked top executives of Aircel's parent Malaysia's Maxis including its boss T. Ananda Krishnan to appear before another court hearing the corruption case. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha)