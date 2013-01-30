HONG KONG Jan 30 Air China Ltd
sent out a request for proposals last week for
aircraft financing of at least $1.0 billion, sources said.
One source said the deal size could be roughly $1.8 billion.
The borrower did not indicate any specific terms, but
sources said the tenor could be 10-12 years.
Funds are for several aircraft, one source said.
Air China last tapped the loan market in February 2012 for a
$540 million 12-year club deal for four Boeing B777-300ERs. Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubushi UFJ and HSBC were
mandated lead arrangers on that deal, which was guaranteed by
Export-Import Bank of the United States.
Prior to that, Air China got a $35.431 million club loan
with a tenor of 11 years and nine months from BTMU and
Commerzbank Hong Kong in 2011 for one Airbus A330 and a
US$252.09 million 12-year club from BTMU and HSBC in 2010.
The borrower, one of China's top three airlines, operates a
fleet of more than 432 aircraft serving 282 domestic and
international routes.