HONG KONG, July 17 Air China, the country's flagship air carrier, expects first-half net profit to more than halve due to a slowdown in airline industry growth and high prices for jet fuel, it said on Tuesday.

Air China's announcement came days after Chinese airlines such as China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd issued similar profit warnings. For a copy of the announcement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Dan Lalor)