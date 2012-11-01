HONG KONG Nov 1 Air China Ltd , Asia's second-largest airline by market value, said on Thursday the China Securities Regulatory Commission, China's stock market regulator, has approved a 1.05 billion yuan ($168.34 million)private share placement.

Under the plan, which was approved by shareholders in June, Air China will issue 192.8 million A-shares at 5.45 yuan each to its state-owned parent, China National Aviation Holding Co.

Air China cancelled an planned private share sale in October, saying it was premature. It did not disclose the intended size of cancelled placement.

($1 = 6.2372 Chinese yuan)

