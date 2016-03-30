BEIJING, March 30 Air China Ltd, China's flag carrier, said on Wednesday its 2015 net profit jumped 78 percent from a year earlier as the price of fuel slipped to record lows, but still came in below analyst estimates.

The carrier said its net profit climbed to 6.8 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) from 3.8 billion a year earlier. That was below the 8.3 billion yuan average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Reuters SmartEstimate. ($1 = 6.4780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)