BEIJING, August 27 Air China reported a surge in first-half earnings after oil prices slumped, adding its outlook remained solid thanks to robust outbound demand for leisure travel.

Chinese carriers have stayed away from fuel hedging after suffering a big loss in 2008-2009. That allows them to reap the full benefit when oil prices plunge.

In January-June, Air China's net profit came to 3.9 billion yuan ($609 million), broadly in line with its own forecast of 3.8-4 billion yuan, it said in a stock exchange filing. It made 474 million yuan a year earlier.

Fuel, which accounts for about 30 percent of its operating cost, fell 29.8 percent to 12.1 billion yuan in the six-month period.

A bigger contribution from partner Cathay Pacific Airways also helped to push up its earnings.

Earlier in the month, Beijing announced a 2 percent depreciation of the yuan to help shore up its weakening exports, a move industry insiders say will have limited impact on airlines earnings.

"It's not that dramatic in terms of the magnitude," said Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines. "The biggest factor is the sharp fall in oil prices."

However, Air China, which has been aggressively expanding its global network, lags its domestic rivals in the home market. Available Seat Kilometres, a measure of passenger capacity, was up 8.9 percent for domestic routes in the six-month period, compared with a 11.2 percent increase by China Southern Airlines .

Air China's share closed up 8.1 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday ahead of its earnings report, leading a 3.6 percent gain of the Hang Seng Index.