BEIJING, August 27 Air China
reported a surge in first-half earnings after oil prices
slumped, adding its outlook remained solid thanks to robust
outbound demand for leisure travel.
Chinese carriers have stayed away from fuel hedging after
suffering a big loss in 2008-2009. That allows them to reap the
full benefit when oil prices plunge.
In January-June, Air China's net profit came to 3.9 billion
yuan ($609 million), broadly in line with its own forecast of
3.8-4 billion yuan, it said in a stock exchange filing. It made
474 million yuan a year earlier.
Fuel, which accounts for about 30 percent of its operating
cost, fell 29.8 percent to 12.1 billion yuan in the six-month
period.
A bigger contribution from partner Cathay Pacific Airways
also helped to push up its earnings.
Earlier in the month, Beijing announced a 2 percent
depreciation of the yuan to help shore up its
weakening exports, a move industry insiders say will have
limited impact on airlines earnings.
"It's not that dramatic in terms of the magnitude," said
Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia
Pacific Airlines. "The biggest factor is the sharp fall in oil
prices."
However, Air China, which has been aggressively expanding
its global network, lags its domestic rivals in the home market.
Available Seat Kilometres, a measure of passenger capacity, was
up 8.9 percent for domestic routes in the six-month period,
compared with a 11.2 percent increase by China Southern Airlines
.
Air China's share closed up 8.1 percent in Hong Kong on
Thursday ahead of its earnings report, leading a 3.6 percent
gain of the Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Keith Weir)