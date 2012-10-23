SHANGHAI Oct 23 Shares in Air China Ltd opened up 2.2 percent on Tuesday, after the company announced it had cancelled a plan for a private share placement, citing adverse market conditions.

Trading in the company's shares had been suspended since Oct. 9 pending the announcement of the share sale. The stock opened at 5.08 yuan, versus its last close of 4.97 yuan. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)