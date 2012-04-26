HONG KONG, April 27 Air China Ltd
said it would issue 1.05 billion yuan
($166.56 million) worth of new A shares to its controlling
shareholder, raising money to reduce bank borrowing and for
working capital.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the carrier said it
would issue 188.64 million new A shares to China National
Aviation Holding Company at 5.57 yuan per share.
The carrier's A shares closed at 6.25 yuan each in Shanghai
on April 20, prior to a trading suspension the next day pending
details about a planned private placement of shares.
The holding of the controlling shareholder will be increased
to 40.85 percent, from 39.98 percent, on completion of the deal,
a statement issued by the carrier said.
For the statement, click here
Trading in its shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai will resume
on Friday.
($1 = 6.3041 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)