HONG KONG, April 27 Air China Ltd said it would issue 1.05 billion yuan ($166.56 million) worth of new A shares to its controlling shareholder, raising money to reduce bank borrowing and for working capital.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the carrier said it would issue 188.64 million new A shares to China National Aviation Holding Company at 5.57 yuan per share.

The carrier's A shares closed at 6.25 yuan each in Shanghai on April 20, prior to a trading suspension the next day pending details about a planned private placement of shares.

The holding of the controlling shareholder will be increased to 40.85 percent, from 39.98 percent, on completion of the deal, a statement issued by the carrier said.

Trading in its shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai will resume on Friday.

