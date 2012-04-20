(Add Shanghai share suspension, clarifies Cathay deal)

HONG KONG, April 20 Air China's shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai were suspended on Friday pending details about a planned private placement of shares, the carrier said.

Shares of Air China in Hong Kong have fallen 10.8 percent so far in 2012.

Air China said in a statement posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Thursday that it was planning a private share placement and, separately, it would receive 1.05 billion yuan ($166.6 million) from its parent.

The company had said in August that it would receive 1 billion yuan from its parent to fund the previous purchase of Cathay Pacific shares.

On Thursday, the airline added it would receive an additional 50 million yuan from its parent.

($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Ruby Lian Kazunori Takada in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)