By Tim Hepher
| BARCELONA, Sept 20
BARCELONA, Sept 20 The global aviation industry
faces growing uncertainty over financing due to Europe's debt
crisis and worries surrounding French banks, lenders and
airlines were warned on Tuesday.
Despite record numbers of aircraft leaving the production
lines at Airbus and Boeing to fuel ever-growing
demand from rising economies, doubts are spreading as to how the
growth will be financed.
French banks play a key role in the global aircraft
financing market and represented about 31 percent of
transactions in 2010 followed by Germany, Ryanair finance
director Howard Millar said.
"The French banks have scaled back significantly. There will
be less finance available and any finance will be more
expensive," he told an ISTAT aircraft financing conference.
French banks Societe Generale and BNP
announced plans to scale back lending in the aircraft market
last week as French banks moved to sell assets and reduce
lending.
"In the past few months things have got worse. French banks
are effectively closed for new clients," Millar said. "We are in
an ivory tower -- we are heading for a little bit of a car crash
in terms of financing."
French banks are fighting to restore confidence after
suffering a sharp summer sell-off, driven by fears they are too
dependent on wholesale market funding and would be ill equipped
to cope with the fallout from a Greek debt default.
Some banks are finding it hard to obtain dollar funding for
periods of longer than a few days as U.S. money market funds and
other traditional dollar lenders become increasingly nervous
about the threat of a Greek debt default, which could
destabilise markets throughout the region.
European bank stocks have lost a third of their value since
July.
Aircraft are sold in dollars and their second-hand value is
tied to the U.S. currency, so participants rely on dollars to
grease the wheels of one of the world's most capital-intensive
export industries.
Banks are also grappling with wider problems which have a
knock-on effect on the availability of financing for aircraft ,
Ron Wainshal, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. lessor Aircastle,
said.
"I think it will get worse before it gets better. There is a
short-term challenge, particularly in Europe," he said.
Banks are also squeezed by tougher capital adequacy
regulations under the Basel III accord.
Boeing, Airbus and smaller manufacturers deliver a total of
up to $80 billion in new aircraft a year.
Production is rising to meet demand from emerging markets
and most recently a wave of orders to renew ageing and
inefficient fleets in the United States.
Airlines order aircraft years ahead and pay upfront deposits
but nearly all the value is paid on delivery. A great deal of
that is financed shortly before the handover.
French bankers have been squeezed by a shortage of dollar
deposits from U.S. investors due to fears concerning their
exposure to Greece, but they sought to allay concerns about
liquidity.
"We'll be here. We'll do our share the best we can," said
Christian McCormick, Chief Executive Officer, Natixis Transport
Finance, adding German banks were not hampered by the same
dollar funding concerns.
Of the $73 billion of aircraft to be delivered next year,
about $41 billion need to be financed by banks in dollars, he
said.
In the 2008 credit crunch, U.S. and European credit agencies
stepped into the breach as funding dried up by providing
guarantees to assist aircraft exports at lean financing rates.
But the export/import agencies have significantly hiked
their fees and their room for manoeuvre may be constrained as
the debt crisis spreads to sovereign assets and ratings, bankers
said.
The shortage of bank financing has created uncertainty over
2012 deliveries but so far there is no serious evidence of a
funding gap, several lessors and bankers said.
"It is more difficult from a pricing and availability
standpoint. Banks are willing to do business but are reluctant
to lock in for the long term," said Madhu Vijay, senior vice
president of U.S. lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG), part of
mutual insurer Pacific Life.
There are fewer doubts over the financing for new aircraft
deliveries than over the market for second-hand aircraft, he
said. Second-hand values are important to the industry because
they influence the appetite of lessors to buy aircraft. Lessors
control about a quarter of the world fleet.
The market uncertainty comes at a time when U.S. insurer AIG
is preparing to float its ILFC leasing unit and Royal
Bank of Scotland seeks buyers for its RBS Aviation
business, but is not expected to scupper the sales, sector
bankers said.
(Editing by David Cowell)