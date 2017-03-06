SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.

European Export Credit agencies (ECA) suspended financing for Airbus deliveries in 2016 amid a UK investigation into the use of sales agents.

"I would be expecting that we will get ECA cover on a case-by-case basis this year," John Leahy, chief operating officer for customers said in an interview.

