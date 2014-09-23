ISTANBUL, Sept 23 The head of Air Lease Corp reiterated on Tuesday a warning that aircraft manufacturers may struggle to increase production as fast as they hoped because of strains in the supply chain.

But ALC Chief Executive Steven Udvar-Hazy joined other lessors at a conference on Tuesday in saying that demand for aircraft remained healthy.

The head of SMBC Aviation meanwhile said he was interested in expanding the leasing company's portfolio of narrow-body jetliners to include new generation mid-sized wide-body jets.

