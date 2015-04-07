PARIS, April 7 Airbus booked a gross total of 121 aircraft orders in the first quarter and delivered 134 jets, the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

Adjusted for cancellations and conversions - including 11 newly reported upgrades from current A320-family jets to newer versions - Airbus took a net total of 101 orders, the company said in a monthly business round-up. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Tim Hepher; Editing by Laurence Frost)