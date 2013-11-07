* Airbus Jan-Oct gross orders 1,265, net 1,215
* Boeing Jan-Oct gross orders 1,102, net 957
* Airbus Jan-Oct deliveries 504, Boeing 530
PARIS, Nov 7 Europe's Airbus extended
its lead over Boeing in a hard-fought order contest in October,
but remained behind on deliveries, leaving its U.S. rival in the
industry's no.1 spot.
Airbus said it had sold 153 jets in the month to bring new
orders for the first 10 months of the year to 1,265 aircraft.
Boeing's orders for the same period stood at 1,102
jets, the company said in a monthly breakdown on Thursday.
October was dominated by high-profile defections of two
airlines previously loyal to Boeing as Mexican airline
VivaAerobus and Japan Airlines opted for Airbus jets.
Boeing, which won the race on both orders and deliveries in
2012, is expected to hit back with significant sales at this
month's Dubai Airshow but analysts say Airbus has the edge in
this year's order battle while trailing behind on deliveries.
After cancellations, Airbus booked a total of 1,215 net
orders from January to October, up 14 percent from the same
period a year earlier and well above Boeing's 957 net orders.
Airbus had already exceeded its official target of 1,000
gross orders by the end of September, but by breaking through
the 1,200 barrier it has also beaten an internal goal.
Airbus continued, however, to show a blank scorecard for
2013 sales of the A380 superjumbo. Disappointing sales of the
world's largest aircraft have raised questions over production
and ambitions to break even on the jet in 2015.
Parent EADS is expected to update investors on targets with
quarterly results on Nov. 14.
Airbus delivered a total of 504 planes between January and
October including four A380s that brought total superjumbo
deliveries this year to 18, against a full-year target of 25.
Boeing delivered 530 aircraft in the same period and last
week announced plans to increase production targets from 2017 to
meet strong demand for medium-haul jets.
The latest industry data comes as Boeing prepares to unveil
potentially record orders for its new 777X wide-body jet at the
Nov. 17-21 Dubai Airshow, subject to board approval.
Industry sources say a decision on whether to launch the
plane with what some estimate to be as many as 250 potential
orders, including deals outside the Gulf, hinges on union and
legislature approval for proposals to build the plane in the
Seattle area in return for labour and tax concessions.
Airbus is also negotiating to sell aircraft at the Middle
East aerospace event and is expected to close a deal for 20
A380s with leasing company Doric Lease Corp soon.
Boeing's first data for early November meanwhile suggested
that unidentified airlines had upgraded orders for 26 of the
company's best-selling 737 jets to the newer MAX model.
Southwest Airlines confirmed it accounted for 20 of these.
Demand for the fuel-saving 737 MAX and the competing Airbus
A320ne, as airlines try to cut operating costs, has propelled
commercial aerospace through an unusually strong and prolonged
upward cycle despite the financial crisis in developed markets.