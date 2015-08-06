PARIS Aug 6 Airbus won 408 gross plane orders
in the first seven months of the year, the European planemaker
said on Thursday, lagging U.S. rival Boeing with 426
aircraft sales.
Excluding cancellations for 24 A320, 10 A321 and seven
A350-900 jets, Airbus had 367 net orders in the period from Jan.
1 to July 31. This compared with a total of 380 for Boeing in
the period ended July 28.
Last month brought 26 new orders for Airbus, including 25
A321neo jets for an undisclosed customer.
Airbus said it delivered 353 planes in January to July,
including 15 of its A380 superjumbos.
Parent Airbus Group said on Friday the A380
programme was still on track to break even by the end of this
year despite forecasting it would deliver fewer than the 30
aircraft it had planned.
The company is deliberating whether to upgrade the A380
superjumbo with new engines, but has said it was confident of
securing sales of the existing model this year.
Airbus has forecast total deliveries should be slightly
higher this year than the 629 achieved in 2014.
Airbus clung to the top spot in commercial plane orders last
year with a total of 1,796 gross orders and 1,456 net sales. It
failed to close the gap on deliveries, however, leaving Boeing
the world's largest plane manufacturer for the third year
running.
Earlier on Thursday, British Airways owner IAG said
it had firmed up orders for eight A350-900 and three A330-200
long-haul aircraft for its Spanish carrier, Iberia. It also
signed firm orders for 20 A320neo jets for which it had options.
