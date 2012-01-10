PARIS Jan 10 Air France has finalized a $6 billion order for 25 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the airline said on Tuesday.

The order is part of a 50-plane initial order split between Boeing and Airbus and announced in September.

Boeing disclosed a final deal with an airline for 25 Dreamliners last week but did not name the buyer.

The formal announcement comes as both Boeing and Airbus tie up loose ends from 2011 in end-year order tallies that show the European planemaker winning their annual battle for business.

Year-end Airbus figures on Jan. 17 are expected to include confirmation of a $4 billion order for 10 A380 superjumbos from Hong Kong Airlines, industry sources said.

The deal was announced by the airline in June but did not immediately enter the Airbus book, in what was seen as a signal of China's displeasure over European Union plans to impose a trading scheme on airlines to reduce carbon emissions.

The Hong Kong-based carrier is controlled by Hong Kong Airlines Holding Ltd, owned by local investors, and is 46 percent owned by HNA Group, parent of Hainan Airlines Co Ltd .

Airbus declined to comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by David Holmes)