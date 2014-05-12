* Aviation agency begins two-day meeting on flight tracking
* EU says it is "unthinkable" that a flight can disappear
* Talks to address tracking but not transmission of
black-box data
By Allison Martell
MONTREAL, May 12 United Nations aviation
officials gathered in Canada on Monday to discuss better
tracking of aircraft in the highest-level response yet to safety
concerns raised by the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight
MH370 in March.
Regulators have been discussing since 2010 how to improve
communications with passenger jets over oceans and remote areas
after an Air France plane crashed into the Atlantic a year
earlier, but they have so far failed to agree on a co-ordinated
international approach to the problem.
However, worldwide alarm at the failure to find MH370 in
more than two months since it vanished en route to Beijing has
pushed the issue to the top of the aviation agenda.
"For the general public it has become unthinkable that a
flight can simply disappear," the European Union said in a paper
presented in advance of the two-day talks in Montreal.
"An aircraft should be permanently tracked, even beyond
radar coverage, and in case of an accident it should be
immediately located," the paper said.
The United Nations' International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) is hosting the talks to discuss what can be
done with current technology and what standards need to be set
for new technology as globalisation brings a steady increase in
intercontinental air traffic.
The May 12-13 meeting at ICAO headquarters brings together
40 nations and representatives of aviation regulators, airports,
airlines, air traffic controllers, pilots and radio experts.
As the aviation world gathered, Inmarsat, the
British satellite communications company that pointed the search
for flight MH370 to the Indian Ocean, said it would offer a free
and basic tracking service to its customers, which include most
of the world's airlines.
The company said the service would be offered to all 11,000
commercial passenger aircraft that are already equipped with
Inmarsat satellite connections, comprising virtually 100 percent
of the world's long-haul commercial fleet.
COST AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Regular flight-tracking was one of the key recommendations
of French investigators after the loss of Air France 447.
Aviation experts say previous attempts to reach agreement on
tracking and other reforms in the aftermath of Air France 447
have been delayed by uncertainties over the cost and control of
infrastructure and reluctance to rely on "monopoly" providers.
Recent EU decision-making has also had to overcome wrangling
among manufacturers, regulators and pilots.
But officials are now more optimistic that the aviation
industry will take the lead with the help of a common strategy
between regulators.
The International Air Transport Association, which
represents nearly all long-haul airlines, said in April that it
would set up a special task force on the issue of tracking.
Officials say that jets can be tracked with hardware
available for less than $100,000 and updates can be transmitted
using existing technology, though the cost depends on the
frequency of updates.
Other more simple options include embedding GPS tracking
devices in aircraft, but these could require safety
certification and there are no common safety standards.
The EU paper also warned that some existing satellite-based
cockpit systems could also be vulnerable to cyber attack.
