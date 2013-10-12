Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
MADRID Oct 12 Spanish airline Air Europa plans to exercise an option to acquire eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, a spokesman for the company said, confirming an earlier report in financial newspaper El Economista.
"These planes will reach us from 2020," the spokesman said.
The planned acquisition follows Air Europa's order for eight new Boeing 737s in the week through to Sept. 24.
Air Europa's buying streak forms part of a strong expansion drive in to medium- and long-haul routes left by the rival airline Iberia .
In the first nine months of 2013, Air Europa carried some 10.5 million passengers, around 450,000 more than Iberia, according to airport operator Aena.
AMSTERDAM, March 10 Henderson Global Investors, a shareholder in Akzo Nobel, has called on the Dutch paint maker's management to engage in takeover discussions with U.S. rival PPG Industries.
BRUSSELS, March 10 The European Union plans measures to block "politically-motivated" foreign investment, after Germany, France and Italy asked it to act against takeovers in sectors that could harm Europe's strategic interests.