NEW YORK Feb 24 A U.S. startup called Airex Inc
is launching an online marketplace for investors to buy data and
research à la carte from providers including Deutsche Bank,
FactSet, Morningstar, Mercer, Nasdaq and S&P Capital IQ, company
officials told Reuters.
Its Airex Market website is targeting small investors who do
not have a budget for subscriptions to Bloomberg LP, Thomson
Reuters Corp and other major data providers, said Chief
Executive Stephen Kuhn.
It is also trying to woo large Wall Street firms that want
to lower the cost of managing multiple vendors, he said.
Customers can access a broad range of products without having to
negotiate contracts and haggle over price with each one.
"They'll have access to products they didn't have access to
before, they couldn't afford, or just didn't know existed," said
Kuhn.
Airex is the latest upstart trying to address complaints on
Wall Street about having to get information from too many
providers at too high a price. Another startup called Symphony,
backed by Wall Street banks, is trying to address the same
issues.
Airex is unrelated to the Japanese technology firm Airex Inc
and also unrelated to the Canadian heating, ventilation
and air conditioning company Airex Inc, said spokesman David
Zweifler.
Analysts have said that information providers are wary of
doing business with startups who could eventually undercut them.
Kuhn says Airex will not compete with companies like Bloomberg
or Thomson Reuters because of its focus on à la carte offerings.
Kuhn noted that Deutsche Bank AG is making its
stock research available on Airex Market for $11.50 per page. In
the past, only institutional clients of Deutsche Bank could get
access to those reports.
Airex is backed by private investors and run by people with
backgrounds in financial technology, including two former
Bloomberg executives.
Airex said its Airex Market site will have hundreds of
thousands of individual products for sale when it launches. The
company will take 30 percent of the income generated from sales
and pass the other 70 percent along to vendors.
Spokespeople for FactSet, Morningstar, S&P Capital IQ and
Nasdaq confirmed that they had agreements with Airex. A
spokesperson for Deutsche Bank declined to comment, and a
Bloomberg representative had no immediate comment.
A Thomson Reuters spokesperson said: "Thomson Reuters offers
financial data and information in a variety of ways, and is
responsive to customers' changing requirements around how that
data and information are delivered and consumed."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Dan Wilchins and
