WASHINGTON Aug 26 The U.S. Air Force has added
eight companies to a contract valued at up to $6.9 billion for
computer equipment and software, bringing to 16 the total number
of companies that can bid for separate work orders, the Pentagon
said on Monday.
The change came after a protest filed with the Government
Accountability Office by some of the companies that lost out in
the initial contract announcement, according to the Pentagon's
daily digest of major contracts.
After re-evaluating proposals after the protests, the Air
Force said it decided to add potential suppliers to the Network
Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) contract rather than reopen the
bidding or amend the terms of the competition.
The competition was aimed at procuring commercially
available products such as servers, networking equipment and
biometric hardware to support the Internet Protocol Network.