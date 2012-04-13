WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. Air Force next
week plans to issue draft revised rules for a competition to
supply 20 light attack planes to Afghanistan, with an eye to
awarding a contract in early 2013, a source familiar with an Air
Force briefing told Reuters.
Air Force officials told congressional aides on Friday that
an investigation had not found deliberate misconduct by
government officials in awarding the previous contract to
privately held Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer
. The Air Force abruptly canceled that deal while
preparing for a lawsuit filed by Hawker Beechcraft
challenging the decision.
Air Force officials told congressional aides that the
acquisition team that made the decision was inexperienced and
failed to adhere to the acquisition process, said the source,
who was not authorized to speak publicly.
The Air Force now plans to issue some draft amendments to
the previous competition rules, with industry reaction due on
April 24 and final rules to be issued on April 30. The first
planes would be delivered to Afghanistan about 18 months after
the contract award, or around mid-2014, more than a year later
than originally scheduled.
