By Tim Hepher
PARIS, May 26 French investigators have opened a
probe after an Air France jet with some three dozen people on
board narrowly avoided hitting the highest mountain in central
Africa in early May, according to information published by
France's BEA air accident agency.
The Boeing 777 jet was making a short evening trip from
Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, to Cameroon's largest
city of Douala where it was due to pick up more passengers en
route to Paris, when it ran into bad weather on May 2.
While cruising at about 9,000 feet, the pilots of Flight 953
diverted northwards to avoid storm clouds, but their route back
towards Douala took their jetliner towards the 13,000-foot Mount
Cameroun, the BEA and the airline said.
That triggered an emergency warning from an automated
ground-proximity warning system urging the crew to take avoiding
action, the BEA said in a regular update of new investigations.
The crew climbed straight to 'Flight Level 130' or about
13,000 feet before continuing to Douala. Mount Cameroon, an
active volcano, stands at 4,090 metres or 13,400 feet.
Air France said the crew of Flight 953 had reacted in
accordance with their training and the plane's manuals but that
they had been taken off flying duties for more training.
Pending the airline's own investigation, they are receiving
"pedagogical, managerial and medical support", a spokesman said.
Air France said it had also issued extra briefings to all
crews about the landscape around the coastal city of Douala.
There were 23 passengers, three pilots and 10 cabin crew or
36 people in total on board the jet, the spokesman said, adding
passengers would not have been aware of the cockpit scare.
However, the BEA, which counted 37 people on board, said it
was investigating the avoidance manoeuvre as a "serious
incident", pointing to a possible near-disaster.
Under aviation protocols, a serious incident is defined as
an event in which an accident "nearly occurred".
According to the United Nations aviation agency, which sets
rules for investigations, the classification may be used when a
ground collision, for example, is only "narrowly avoided".
The cockpit's Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System
issues a staccato command ordering pilots to "pull up" when an
aircraft gets too close to the ground, except when landing.
Although latest versions of the system leave extra time to
react, pilots are trained to use full thrust and pull the
control stick back without delay to climb out of trouble.
French regulators were accused of dragging their feet over
the use of earlier types of the device, but made it compulsory
after an Airbus jet operated by Air Inter, now part of Air
France, crashed into Mont Sainte-Odile in France in 1992.
In a separate incident, aviation websites reported that an
Airbus A330 flown by Singapore Airlines lost
power on both engines en route from Singapore to Shanghai on May
23. Power was restored after pilots staged a partial descent.
"We are in contact with the airline and Rolls-Royce to
determine the cause of this incident," an Airbus spokesman said.
Engine maker Rolls-Royce and Singapore Airlines were
not immediately available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by John Irish
and Susan Thomas)