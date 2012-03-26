PARIS, March 26 Air France-KLM's auditors have given executives two years to recapitalize the French airline, online newspaper La Tribune reported.

After closing 2011 accounts for Europe's largest airline, auditors said the Air France unit needed to improve shareholder equity in relation to share capital to comply with French law, according to the report.

A company spokeswoman acknowledged the problem, saying it reflected discrepancies between international accounting rules and the French standards applied to the Air France business. She declined to comment on how it might be resolved.

Air France swung to a 353 million euro operating loss last year, squeezed between rising fuel costs and weaker pricing as Europe's economic slowdown hurt demand.

Presenting full-year results earlier this month, Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta told analysts the company would not need to raise new capital. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Gary Hill)