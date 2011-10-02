PARIS Oct 2 The chief of staff of former
French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde has been chosen to
become head of the main French airline unit of Air France-KLM
(AIRF.PA) as part of a management reshuffle at the carrier,
newspaper La Tribune reported on Sunday.
The new structure would see current Air France-KLM Chief
Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon surrender his current operating
responsibilities for the airline unit, opening up the post for
another executive.
Alexandre de Juniac, a top civil servant who once headed
defence contractor Thales (TCFP.PA), will take up his new post
on Jan. 1, the newspaper reported, citing a source close to
the matter.
"Informally, the decision was taken. Now we have to respect
the process," the source said.
The separation of the Air France operational role from the
CEO job at the parent company would be part of a restructuring
aimed at making it easier for the holding company to integrate
additional units such as Italian carrier Alitalia, which has
held long-running talks on being taken over by Air France-KLM,
the paper said.
Air France-KLM, Europe's largest airline by revenue, has a
25 percent stake in the Italian carrier.
