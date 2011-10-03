(Corrects Oct. 2 story to show in third paragraph de Juniac once held a senior post at Thales, and was not its head)

PARIS Oct 2 The chief of staff of former French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde has been picked to become head of the main French airline unit of Air France-KLM as part of a management reshuffle at the carrier, newspaper La Tribune reported on Sunday.

The new structure would see current Air France-KLM Chief Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon surrender his current operating responsibilities for the airline unit, opening up the post for another executive.

Alexandre de Juniac, a top civil servant who once held a senior post at defence contractor Thales , will take up his new post on Jan 1, the newspaper reported, citing a source close to the matter.

"Informally, the decision was taken. Now we have to respect the process," the source said.

The separation of the Air France operational role from the CEO job at the parent company would be part of a restructuring aimed at making it easier for the holding company to integrate additional units such as Italian carrier Alitalia, which has held long-running talks on being taken over by Air France-KLM, the paper said.

Air France-KLM, Europe's largest airline by revenue, has a 25 percent stake in the Italian carrier. (Reporting By John Irish)