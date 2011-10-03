PARIS Oct 3 Air France-KLM will pick a new head for its high-profile French airline division within the next two weeks, a government source said on Monday.

According to French news reports, a former top aide to ex-finance minister Christine Lagarde, Alexandre de Juniac, has been lined up to run the Air France network, a post seen as a stepping stone to the top job at parent Air France-KLM.

French Transport Minister Thierry Mariani told French radio on Monday that the airline's board would confirm the widely expected appointment as early as Monday evening, but officials moved to play down expectations of an immediate reshuffle.

"The board meeting to decide a successor to Pierre-Henri Gourgeon should take place before the middle of October," a transport ministry source said.

Air France merged with Dutch carrier KLM in 2004 to forge Europe's largest airline by revenues.

Gourgeon, currently chief executive of both Air France and the Air France-KLM group, is expected to serve out his four-year mandate at the parent group after being renewed in his post in July this year.

Gourgeon has said he favours installing a new chief executive at Air France as his eventual successor as group CEO.

De Juniac became embroiled in a succession battle at Thales in 2009, when he was an executive vice president at the French defence electronics firm.

He received government backing to become Thales chief executive following a change of structure but ran into opposition from Dassault Aviation , which became the state-controlled company's largest private shareholder.

The post was filled by Luc Vigneron and de Juniac went on to become the chief aide to Lagarde until she was elected to run the International Monetary Fund this year. He has made no secret of his desire to return to the aviation sector.

La Tribune reported that de Juniac would take over operational responsibility for Air France on Jan. 1.

Separating the jobs of running Air France and parent Air France-KLM is designed in part to make it easier for the group to fold in additional airlines such as Italian carrier Alitalia, in which Air France-KLM has a 25 percent stake.

Air France-KLM shares fell 3.9 percent on Monday, roughly in line with Germany's Lufthansa , as European shares tumbled on renewed concerns over a Greek debt default.

The airline's shares have fallen 53 percent in the past six months, underperforming key rivals Lufthasa and International Airlines Group , the parent of British Airways and Iberia, as it wrestles with high staff costs, debts and competition from low-cost airlines and Gulf carriers. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Tim Hepher; Editing by Will Waterman)