PARIS Aug 31 Air France-KLM plans to
extend its growing maintenance business to China to tap a
booming Asian aviation market, a union source said on Friday.
The French carrier told worker representatives on Thursday
it would launch construction at two sites during the first
quarter of 2013 with a view to opening for business in 2014,
said the source, who attended the meeting.
The French company would own a plant located in Xi'an
specialising in mechanical maintenance and half of a plant in
Shanghai in a joint venture with a Chinese partner. The latter
will provide maintenance for onboard electrical equipment.
"There was a concern over a shift of the workload to China,
but Air France gave guarantees on the matter," the source said,
adding most unions backed the plan at the meeting.
Air France-KLM, formed from a merger of Dutch and French
carriers in 2004, declined to comment.
Its maintenance business had first-half revenue of 1.57
billion euros ($2.0 billion), of which 523 million was with
external customers against 495 million in 2011 period.
The maintenance division, the group's third-largest by
revenue, was the only one to post a profit in the first half.
Its operating profit grew 14 percent to 56 million euros.
Under a three-year plan "Transform 2015", Air France-KLM
wants to cut operating costs 2 billion euros to pay down debt.
Air France-KLM has plans to cut 5,000 jobs to turn around
its short and medium-haul business, which lost roughly 500
million euros last year.
Its business is caught between low-cost rivals such as
easyJet in Europe and Gulf carriers such as Emirates
taking chunks of its long-haul premium business.
($1 = 0.8001 euro)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Dominique Vidalon)