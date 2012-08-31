* To own mechanical maintenance plant in Xi'an -unions
PARIS Aug 31 Air France-KLM plans to
expand its growing maintenance business into China to tap the
booming Asian aviation market, the Franco-Dutch carrier said on
Friday.
The company told workers' representatives on Thursday it
would start building two sites during the first quarter of 2013,
aiming to open for business in 2014, according to two union
sources.
The maintenance division, the group's third-largest by
revenue, was the only one to post a profit in the first half of
the year.
The airline, formed from a merger of Dutch and French
carriers in 2004, plans to cut 5,000 jobs to turn around its
short and medium-haul business, which lost roughly 500 million
euros ($625 million) in 2011.
Air France-KLM would own a plant in Xi'an specialising in
mechanical maintenance and half a plant in Shanghai through a
joint venture with a Chinese partner, one source said. The
latter would provide maintenance for onboard electrical
equipment. The total cost for the plants would be 6 million
euros ($7.5 million).
"There was a concern over a shift of the workload to China,
but Air France gave guarantees on the matter," the source said,
adding that most unions backed the plan at the meeting.
A spokesman for the group confirmed that workers had
accepted the plan, but declined to give details.
"It is in no way a case of transferring a business currently
based in France," the spokesman said. "If we don't capture this
Asian market, others will take it in our place."
He added that the carrier needed to be as close
geographically to its customers as possible in order to win
contracts.
Air France-KLM's maintenance business had first-half revenue
of 1.57 billion euros ($2.0 billion), of which 523 million was
with external customers against 495 million a year earlier.
The airline - whose business is caught between low-cost
rivals such as easyJet in Europe and Gulf carriers such
as Emirates in the premium long-haul market - wants
to cut operating costs by 2 billion euros to pay down debt.
($1 = 0.8001 euro)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Erica Billingham)