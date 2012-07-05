PARIS, July 5 Investigators probing the Air France Rio-Paris crash that killed 228 people three years ago blamed a combination of pilot error and faulty speed sensors.

The final report by the BEA, France's air accident investigator, recommended a series of actions on training and cockpit design to try to avoid a repeat of the disaster over the Atlantic that has pitted pilots and Air France against Airbus, the maker of the plane, over who was to blame.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage, Writing by Tim Hepher, Editing by Brian Love)