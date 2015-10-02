(Recasts after minister's comments)
By Pascale Denis and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS Oct 2 France's Socialist government
stepped up the pressure on Air France unions on Friday saying
the nation's flag carrier must cut costs to survive and pilots
should negotiate a deal to boost productivity.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said the airline, part of
Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM, had no choice but
to tighten its belt further because of the modernisation already
well under way at its rivals.
"Air France must carry out reforms," Macron told reporters
after meeting Air France-KLM Chief Executive Alexandre de
Juniac, adding that "the door to negotiations remains open".
Europe's second largest network carrier is at loggerheads
with its main pilots union, the SNPL, for the second time in a
year as it seeks to adjust to pressure from low-cost competition
in Europe and Middle East long-haul carriers.
After failing to win pilot approval by the end of September
for productivity plans supported by the bulk of its 64,000
staff, Air France is preparing to outline a "Plan B" to unions
at a meeting on Monday.
De Juniac said the plan would include "significant" job cuts
and Macron said they would be "tougher" than previous proposals.
A union source said de Juniac had told the board, which
includes labour representatives, the airline was prepared to cut
2,900 jobs as a result of the failure to reach a deal with
pilots over its "Perform 2020" restructuring plan.
That would equate to 4.9 percent of the workforce of Air
France, or 3.1 percent of the entire Franco-Dutch company formed
from the merger of Air France and KLM in 2004 and in which the
French government owns 17.6 percent.
"MAKE AN EFFORT"
The dispute with the pilots has been rumbling for months. In
September last year, a two-week pilots' strike cost Air France
an estimated 500 million euros.
After Wednesday's deadline expired with no deal, Air
France-KLM said it would cut back operations in the next two
years to "guarantee a long-term future" and French Prime
Minister Manuel Valls urged pilots to "make an effort".
Philippe Evain, head of SNPL's Air France branch, said it
was ready to make new offers to management: "Yes we are ready to
make new proposals. We are always open to discussions."
Evain would not say if new talks would take place over the
weekend, ahead of the workers' committee meeting on Monday.
An Air France spokeswoman said no new talks were scheduled.
Les Echos newspaper said the so-called attrition proposals,
or Plan B, also called for deferring deliveries of four out of
13 Boeing 787 Dreamliners Air France has ordered.
Other French media said Air France would ground up to 14
long-haul jets and close five loss-making routes.
Shares in Air France-KLM pared back earlier gains and were
up 0.8 percent in line with a barely positive European market.
Three French trade unions - the CGT, FO and UNSA - have also
called on Air France ground staff to hold a strike on Oct. 5 to
protest against possible job cuts.
(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Julien Ponthus,
Emmanuel Jarry and Gilles Guillaume; writing by Tim Hepher;
editing by Greg Mahlich and David Clarke)