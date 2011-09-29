(Adds details)

PARIS, Sept 29 Air France KLM has reduced its growth expectations for flights for this winter to 3.4 percent, citing an uncertain economic context.

"In an uncertain economic context, driven by reduced economic growth and high fuel prices, the Air France/KLM group has reduced its growth ambition for winter 2011-12 schedule to 3.4 percent," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

An Air France spokeswoman said the previous target had never been made public. The winter season runs from the end of October until the end of March.

In terms of Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), capacity for Air France alone is increasing by 5.2 percent against the previous winter, it said.

Air France's schedule changes aim to adapt to the changes on the various markets with a focus on lowering production costs, both on long and medium-haul routes.

The long haul network shows an overall growth of only 2.6 percent, it said, while the medium haul growth is 6.2 percent.

In July, Air France KLM cut its growth forecast for long-haul capacity growth to 2.7 percent from 5.1 percent.

On the long-haul network, Air France said it was increasing capacity by 5.1 percent to focus on so-called winter destinations such as Mexico.