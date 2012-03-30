(Adds quotes, background)
* Air France CEO says recapitalization not on agenda
* Airline due to brief staff on latest cost-cutting plans
* Parent Air France-KLM shares rise almost one percent
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, March 30 Air France on Friday ruled out a
capital increase any time soon as fresh union protests kept the
focus on the French airline's plans to slash costs and restore a
weak balance sheet.
The chief executive of the French arm of Europe's largest
airline by revenues dismissed a report that auditors had given
the French carrier two years to gain a new injenction of equity.
"A capital increase is not at all on the agenda," Alexandre
de Juniac told Reuters, saying the company was solely focused on
a plan to overhaul its cost base called Transform 2015.
The former finance ministry official was speaking on the
sidelines of a Paris airports news conference held behind a
cordon of French riot police as ground staff staged sporadic
strikes ahead of a meeting of the airline's employee council.
There were no reports of significant disruption.
De Juniac declined to comment on the measures to be outlined
to employees, which specialist website Air Journal said would
include the cancellation of some clauses of existing labour
contracts.
Parent group Air France-KLM, formed from a merger of French
and Dutch flag carriers in 2004, is implementing a restructuring
plan after posting a net loss of 809 million euros in 2011.
Unions fear the plan could lead to job losses once French
presidential elections are out of the way in May.
La Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday that auditors had
given Air France two years to recapitalize the airline to
improve the ratio of shareholder equity to share capital.
A company spokeswoman said the report reflected
discrepancies between international accounting rules and French
standards applied to the Air France business.
Shares in Air France-KLM, 15.8 percent owned by the French
government, rose almost 1 percent on Friday, slightly
outperforming the Paris market. Over the past 12 months, the
shares have slumped 64 percent compared with a European travel
and leisure sectoral index which has been roughly flat
over the same period.
Air France and airports operator Aeroports de Paris set out
plans on Friday to narrow the gap with London Heathrow as
Europe's largest airport by expanding and reorganizing services
at Charles de Gaulle, the region's second largest.
ADP plans to open a new terminal called S4,
dedicated solely to departures of long-haul flights for Air
France and other Skyteam members, before the summer peak.
The 580 million euro facility, which is currently France's
biggest construction site, will be able to handle 7.8 million
passengers a year and will include gate facilities for 16
wide-body aircraft including 7 Airbus A380 superjumbos.
ADP chief executive Pierre Graff said Charles de Gaulle,
north of Paris, had a "competitive edge" over its rivals because
of unlimited available space and four runways. Heathrow has two
main runways and is embroiled in a UK political debate over
whether to expand the airport to relieve congestion.
UK media reports at the weekend suggested Conservatives in
Britain's centre-right coalition government could review a
decision to block the construction of a third Heathrow runway,
opposed by coalition partners and airport noise lobby groups.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by James Regan and Christian
Plumb)