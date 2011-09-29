PARIS, Sept 29 Air France KLM has
reduced its expectations for flights for this winter to 3.4
percent, citing an uncertain economic context.
"In an uncertain economic context, driven by reduced
economic growth and high fuel prices, the Air France/KLM group
has reduced its growth ambition for winter 2011-12 schedule to
3.4 percent," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.
In terms of Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), capacity for
Air France alone is increasing by 5.2 percent against the
previous winter, it said.
(Reporting By Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)