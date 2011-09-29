PARIS, Sept 29 Air France KLM has reduced its expectations for flights for this winter to 3.4 percent, citing an uncertain economic context.

"In an uncertain economic context, driven by reduced economic growth and high fuel prices, the Air France/KLM group has reduced its growth ambition for winter 2011-12 schedule to 3.4 percent," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

In terms of Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), capacity for Air France alone is increasing by 5.2 percent against the previous winter, it said. (Reporting By Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)