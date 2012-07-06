British firm Bunzl reports higher-than-expected full-year profit
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
PARIS, July 6 Air France saw its passenger traffic increase 4.6 percent in June, while cargo traffic fell 2.8 percent, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Passenger traffic grew most strongly in Asia where comparisons were easier because of the impact of the tsunami last year on travel, and U.S. and Africa and Middle East traffic also progressed.
Cargo traffic was hurt by the degradation of the economy, although performance improved in recent months.
"Capacity was reduced by 1.4 percent while cargo traffic declined by 2.8 percent," said Air France.
The Paris-based airline will publish first-half results on July 30. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.
SEOUL, Feb 27 The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap with the government on Monday that will enable authorities to deploy a controversial U.S. missile defence system, the defence ministry said.