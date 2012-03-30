PARIS, March 30 French airline Air France is not
considering a capital increase, Chief Executive Alexandre de
Juniac said on Friday, after a newspaper reported earlier this
week that auditors had given executives two years to
recapitalise the carrier.
"A capital increase is not at all on the agenda," Juniac
told Reuters when asked about the La Tribune report which said
Air France would be forced to tap shareholders for fresh funds
because of expectations it would fall below a French accounting
threshold.
He was speaking after a news conference with airport
operator ADP at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport.
Presenting full-year results earlier this month, Air
France-KLM Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Cyril
Spinetta told analysts the parent company would not need to
raise new capital.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christian Plumb)