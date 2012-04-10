UPDATE 2-Samsung chief appears for 2nd round of questions in graft probe
* Jay Y. Lee summoned by special prosecutor's office for 2nd time
PARIS, April 10 Air France KLM saw its passenger traffic rise 6.8 percent in March, while cargo traffic fell 3.4 percent, according to a statement on Tuesday.
Passenger traffic climbed most in the Americas region, followed by Africa and the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Declines were seen in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean flights.
"Activity in March benefited from a favourable comparison basis due to the Japanese tsunami and the political crisis in Ivory Coast last year," said Air France KLM.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud)
* Jay Y. Lee summoned by special prosecutor's office for 2nd time
SEOUL, Feb 13 A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a "cold eject" launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea's military said on Monday.
SEOUL, Feb 13 Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Monday for questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.