PARIS Oct 25 Air France-KLM will not publish any financial information about the group before it releases results on Nov. 9, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman was responding to a report on BFM radio that the airline was planning to issue a "significant profit warning".

Air France shares were down 3.7 percent at 1303 GMT.

