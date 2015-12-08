PARIS Dec 8 Air France-KLM will resume flights between Paris and Tehran from April 2016, the company said in a statement, the latest sign of improving ties between France and Iran five months after major powers agreed a deal over Iran's nuclear programme.

The airline said three weekly flights would begin from April having suspended them in 2008 for economic reasons.

"Air France is showing its ambition to develop itself in a country with dynamic growth and for which the European Union is Iran's fourth economic partner," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander)