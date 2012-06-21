PARIS, June 21 French carrier Air France unveiled plans to cut 5,120 jobs by the end of next year as part of an effort to slash costs and debt to return to growth in the face of increased competition and soaring fuel bills.

Natural employee attrition over the period is estimated at 1,710 and overstaffing at 3,410, Air France said in a statement on Thursday.

"Assuming the new agreements are signed, procedures for dealing with overstaffing will exclude any recourse to forced departures between now and the end of 2013," Air France said.

"An evaluation of Transform 2015 (restructuring plan) will be conducted in the second half of 2013. If progress is in line with objectives, then recourse to forced departures would also be avoided in 2014." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)