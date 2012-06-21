PARIS, June 21 French carrier Air France
unveiled plans to cut 5,120 jobs by the end of next year as part
of an effort to slash costs and debt to return to growth in the
face of increased competition and soaring fuel bills.
Natural employee attrition over the period is estimated at
1,710 and overstaffing at 3,410, Air France said in a statement
on Thursday.
"Assuming the new agreements are signed, procedures for
dealing with overstaffing will exclude any recourse to forced
departures between now and the end of 2013," Air France said.
"An evaluation of Transform 2015 (restructuring plan) will
be conducted in the second half of 2013. If progress is in line
with objectives, then recourse to forced departures would also
be avoided in 2014."
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)