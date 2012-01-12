AMSTERDAM Jan 12 Air France-KLM has no plans to cancel any of its orders for Airbus A350 aircraft, KLM chief executive Peter Hartman said on Thursday as he announced measures to turn around the airline.

Air France-KLM said in September it has split a $12 billion order for long-range jets following a year-long competition, and planned to buy 25 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 25 Airbus A350s. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)