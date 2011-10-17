BRIEF-TSMC says January sales T$76.62 billion, up 8.1 pct y/y
Feb 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:
PARIS Oct 17 Air France-KLM brought back its former chief executive and hired a former defence industry and government official to run its core French network with a brief to improve the performance of Europe's largest airline by revenues as a "top priority".
The Franco-Dutch group said it had asked chairman Jean-Cyril Spinetta to resume his previous role as chief executive while maintaining board leadership and announced the resignation of Pierre-Henri Gourgeon, CEO since January 2009.
Alexandre de Juniac, a top aide to former French finance minister Christine Lagarde and previously a senior executive at French defence group Thales , will be chief executive of the Air France network, the airline said in a statement on Monday.
Shares in Air France-KLM closed up 1.4 percent earlier after rising 6 percent on newspaper leaks of the proposed board decision, which analysts said would speed up restructuring.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by James Regan)
Feb 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:
* Samsung's new phone Galaxy S8 is set to be unveiled at an event in New York late next month- WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2ksRM2x
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)