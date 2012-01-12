UPDATE 2-Samsung chief appears for 2nd round of questions in graft probe
* Jay Y. Lee summoned by special prosecutor's office for 2nd time
AMSTERDAM Jan 12 Air France-KLM's Dutch unit has not passed on the full effect of fuel price hikes to passengers, KLM's chief executive Peter Hartman said on Thursday. (Reporting by Tjibbe Hoekstra; Editing by Sara Webb)
SEOUL, Feb 13 A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a "cold eject" launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea's military said on Monday.
SEOUL, Feb 13 Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Monday for questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.